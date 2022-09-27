James Patterson donates to PEN America, Howard University

On Tuesday, Patterson announced $5.3 million in cash awards. They include $2 million to PEN to support the organization's fight for free expression worldwide; $2 million to Scholastic for the classroom project “The United States of Readers” and $1.3 million total to Howard University for 12 James Patterson Writer Education Scholarships, worth $10,000 each for the current academic year, and to the Iowa Writers' Workshop for 14 fellowships, given to 11 fiction writers and three poets.

Over the years, Patterson has also given millions of dollars to teachers, school libraries and independent bookstores.