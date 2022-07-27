James Lovelock, creator of Gaia ecology theory, dies at 103

“The biosphere and I are both in the last 1% or our lives,” he told The Guardian newspaper in 2020.

Initially dismissed by many scientists, the Gaia theory became influential as concern about humanity’s impact on the planet grew, not least because of its power as a metaphor. Gaia is the Greek goddess of the Earth.

Lovelock is survived by his wife Sally and children Christine, Jane, Andrew and John.

“To the world, he was best known as a scientific pioneer, climate prophet and conceiver of the Gaia theory,” they said in a statement. “To us, he was a loving husband and wonderful father with a boundless sense of curiosity, a mischievous sense of humor and a passion for nature.”

The family said there would be a private funeral, followed by a public memorial service at a later date.