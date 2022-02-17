James fuels Lakers' 4th-quarter rally over Jazz, 106-101

Davis had 17 points in 17 minutes when he was injured. He was down on the court for several minutes before being helped off. Davis — averaging 23.3 points and 9.1 rebounds — has already missed 21 games this season, including 17 due to a knee injury.

Russell Westbrook had 17 points and seven rebounds while Malik Monk added 13 points.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 37 points, including five 3-pointers.

Utah trailed 33-29 3 1/2 minutes in the second quarter before taking the lead with 10 straight points over a two-minute span.

The Jazz's largest lead was 14 points with three minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Lakers rallied.

CENTER COURT

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald arrived just as the game was set to tip off and watched the game courtside. Donald and the Super Bowl champion Rams had their parade earlier in the day.

James slapped hands with Donald while running down court during the third quarter after James scored on a reverse layup.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 points and Jordan Clarkson had 13 off the bench. .. Rudy Gay has missed the last five games due to right knee soreness.

Lakers: Los Angeles scored the first 11 points, with six coming from Davis. ... Carmelo Anthony missed his fifth straight game due to a right hamstring strain. Avery Bradley (right knee swelling) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) were also out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Dallas on Feb. 25.

Lakers: Host LA Clippers on Feb. 25.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, reaches in on Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, dunks as guard Austin Reaves watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles after the Lakers showed a tape to commemorate James' passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most combined points in regular season and playoffs. James achieved the feat on Feb. 12th. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker, center, and forward Anthony Davis defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)