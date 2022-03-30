James, Davis watch debacle in Dallas as Lakers await return

Vogel said a decision on the possible return of Davis, along with James’ status, would be updated before the Lakers play at Utah on Thursday to end a three-game trip.

The Lakers play again Friday at home against New Orleans. The Pelicans are ninth in the West, a game ahead of the Lakers and Spurs.

“The standings are the results,” coach Frank Vogel said. “We have to keep our focus on the process and the work. Those things are going to lead to the next win. That’s the only place our focus will be.”

James, the NBA scoring leader, and Davis were listed as doubtful for the Dallas game, which was actually an upgrade for Davis. The eight-time All-Star went through a full practice for the first time since his injury Monday in Dallas.

“Obviously, this whole thing is built around them,” said Stanley Johnson, who tied his season high with 16 points against the Mavericks. “It's a lot easier to play basketball for me, for everybody else when they're playing. But if they're hurt and they can't play, we have to be professionals as well and do our job. We have to play better than that.”

