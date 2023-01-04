James 'Buster' Corley of Dave & Buster’s chain dead at 72

____

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at Corley's home in east Dallas Monday and found a man with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" who was taken to the hospital and later died.

The Dallas Police Department declined to name the victim in the shooting, citing a policy against identifying people who may have died by suicide. Officers are continuing to investigate the death.

Corley's daughter, Kate Corley, confirmed his death to WFAA-TV but asked for privacy for her family. She told the broadcaster that Corley recently suffered a stroke that "caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain."

A Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office spokeswoman said Wednesday that the cause and manner of Corley’s death are still under investigation.

Corriveau died in 2015 at the age of 63.