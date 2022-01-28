James, 1st-timers Morant, Wiggins named All-Star starters

Durant's availability for the game is in doubt because of a sprained knee ligament. He was voted a starter for the 10th time, while Antetokounmpo was voted in for a sixth consecutive time, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's franchise record for selections.

Embiid was voted a starter for the fifth straight season, the longest streak by a 76ers player since Allen Iverson was chosen seven straight times from 2000-06.

Fan ballots accounted for 50% of the vote, with a media panel and current players each accounting for 25%.

Morant, the No. 2 pick behind Zion Williamson in the 2019 draft, was rewarded for having Memphis a surprising third in the Western Conference. Averaging 25.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds, he joins Marc Gasol as the only Grizzlies players voted All-Star starters.

“Blessed & Thankful,” he wrote on Twitter in thinking his fans.

Wiggins was the most surprising selection. The No. 1 pick of the 2014 draft has blossomed since being traded to Golden State two years ago and is averaging 18.1 points for the team with the league's second-best record.

Reserves for the game, voted on by the head coaches in each conference, will be announced on Feb. 3.

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay