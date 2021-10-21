Jamaica arrests Colombian as suspect in Haiti assassination

Moïse was fatally shot at his private home in a pre-dawn attack in which his wife, Martine Moïse, was wounded.

The investigation into the killing has faced multiple obstacles and led to the dismissal of a justice minister and the chief prosecutor for the capital of Port-au-Prince. The first judge assigned to oversee the investigation stepped down in August citing personal reasons. He left after one of his assistants died in unclear circumstances.

Court clerks who were helping investigate the killing also have gone into hiding after receiving death threats if they didn’t change certain names and statements in their reports.

The presidential killing shocked the nation of more than 11 million people and has deepened the country's political instability, with protesters on Thursday calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry as they decried a spike in crime and demanded better living conditions.

Henry recently told AP that he expects to hold presidential and legislative elections next year.