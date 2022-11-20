Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts

Indy had a chance for a game-winning drive, but it stalled before the Colts could get to midfield and they turned it over on downs.

It looked like the Colts would continue their evolution under Saturday when they drove 75 yards on their opening drive and finally scored on Jonathan Taylor's 1-yard TD. It was Indy's first touchdown on its first possession since last Dec. 25.

But the Colts could only muster three more field goals by Chase McLaughlin — and his crucial 51-yard attempt that missed to the right, setting up Philadelphia's first TD. Hurtz hit Quez Watkins for a 22-yard touchdown with 13:31 left in the game.

The Colts made it 16-10 on McLaughlin's third field goal of the day, a 37-yarder, with 4:37 to play. But a defense that held Philadelphia in check all day — and to fewer than 20 points for the first time in 15 regular-season games — couldn't get the stop it needed.

Eagles: Miles Sanders had 13 carries for 47 yards. ... DeVonta Smith finished with six receptions for 78 yards and A.J. Brown had five catches for 60 yards. ... The Eagles sacked Matt Ryan five times including on third-and-9 in the final minute. ... Philadelphia has beaten Indy four consecutive times in the series.

Colts: Ryan was 23 of 32 with 213 yards. ... Taylor carried 22 times for 84 yards and scored for the second straight week. ... Michael Pittman Jr. caught six passes for 75 yards and Parris Campbell had five receptions for 67 yards.

Eagles: Return home next Sunday to face Green Bay.

Colts: Host Pittsburgh on Monday, Nov. 28.

