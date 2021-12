Jalen Hurts has 3 TDs, Eagles come back to beat Washington

Goedert made up for his early blunder and a later drop by catching seven passes for 135 yards, including a 45-yard completion.

Despite the game getting pushed back 54 hours because of Washington’s coronavirus outbreak, the delay did not allow starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke or backup Kyle Allen to clear protocol in time to play. Garrett Gilbert, who signed Friday, completed nine of his first 13 passes and finished 20 of 31 for 194 yards.

Second-year running back Antonio Gibson ran for Washington's first touchdown and had 20 of his 26 rushing yards on that drive, when he got the ball on all seven plays. He was slowed by a toe injury, the same thing that derailed his rookie season, and Jaret Patterson had the team's other rushing TD.

COVID-19 ABSENCES

Washington played without five starters who remained in NFL COVID-19 protocol: Heinicke, 2020 All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff, center Tyler Larsen, cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Kamren Curl. Reserve defensive tackle Tim Settle and third-string tight end Sammis Reyes were cleared but inactive.

Philadelphia's only virus-related absence was starting left guard Landon Dickerson.

KING MAKES HISTORY

With Washington running backs coach Randy Jordan unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols, assistant Jennifer King made history filling in for him. King became the first Black woman to serve as a position coach for an NFL game.

INJURIES

Washington: CB William Jackson left late in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. ... DE Daniel Wise injured his right knee on a cut block in the first half and was ruled out early in the second. Collins left briefly with a foot injury. ... WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) was inactive, and RB J.D. McKissic (neck) was put on injured reserve before the game.

Eagles: TE Jack Stoll was shaken up early in the fourth quarter and walked off the field gingerly after getting medical attention. ... WR DeVonta Smith limped off late in the first quarter after an incomplete pass into the end zone but came back on the following drive.

UP NEXT

Washington: Visits the division-leading Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Eagles: Host the New York Giants on Sunday.

