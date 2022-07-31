Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it would not sanction the bout at less than 205 pounds.

Though Paul agreed to move forward with the fight at that weight, MVP said Rahman's team told them Saturday it would pull out of the fight unless it was agreed to at 215 pounds.