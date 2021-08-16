Jake Arrieta catches on with Padres after release by Cubs

“A great opportunity to pitch, to pitch well, and pitch for a winning team. We’ll see how the next couple of weeks line up but it’s a great opportunity for both sides.”

The Cubs released Arrieta on Thursday, a day after he allowed eight runs in four innings against Milwaukee and mocked a reporter for wearing a mask during his postgame interview.

Arrieta went 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts for Chicago, a disappointing return to the team for which he had his greatest success. He is 115-90 with a 3.93 ERA over 12 seasons with Baltimore, Chicago and Philadelphia.

He won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and had another superb season in 2016, helping the Cubs to a drought-busting World Series title.

“If he was throwing the ball really dominant we would have never had this opportunity,” Tingler said. “Change of scenery, a little bit of a chance of fresh air and an opportunity to win down the stretch.”

