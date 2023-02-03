Jailed leader of Greek far-right party faces election ban

Golden Dawn was represented in parliament between 2012 and 2019 following four consecutive elections held during a major financial crisis.

In 2020, a court jailed Kasidiaris and other members of the party’s leadership for heading a criminal organization that waged a campaign of violence against migrants and ideological opponents.

“Democracies have a moral obligation to guard against their enemies,” center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told members of his Cabinet on Thursday.

“They cannot legitimize and certainly cannot fund organizations that openly work to undermine them.”

Before a general election expected in April, opinion polls suggest the Greek National Party would cross the 3% threshold of the national vote needed to gain parliamentary representation.

In a phone message from a prison in central Greece that was posted online, Kasidiaris called the legal amendment “undemocratic.”