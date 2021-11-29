Jailed former president of ex-Soviet Georgia faces court

“The whole world is amazed that I am addressing you through this glass wall instead of walking freely in the country I have built,” the former president said during the court hearing.
Saakashvili is also facing charges related to the raiding of the Imedi TV company and the seizure of the property of its owner, the late businessman Badri Patarkatsishvili.
Police detained several people Monday during scuffles between Saakashvili's supporters and officers.
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili who was convicted in absentia of abuse of power during his presidency and arrested upon his return from exile, gestures from inside a defendant's dock during a court hearing in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Saakashvili, who was president from 2008-13, left Georgia after the end of his second term and was later convicted in absentia of abuse of power. He was arrested on Oct. 1 after returning to Georgia to try to bolster opposition forces in the run-up to nationwide municipal elections. (Irakli Gedenidze/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: Irakli Gedenidze
