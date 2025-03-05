Jai Lucas, Miami finalize agreement to make him Hurricanes' coach, AP source says

Jai Lucas and Miami have finalized the contract that makes him the school’s new men’s basketball coach, nearly two weeks after they struck preliminary agreement on a deal, a person with knowledge of the talks said Wednesday
Duke associate coach Jai Lucas gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami , Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Duke associate coach Jai Lucas gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami , Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Nation & World
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

Jai Lucas and Miami have finalized the contract that makes him the school's new men's basketball coach, nearly two weeks after they struck preliminary agreement on a deal, a person with knowledge of the talks said Wednesday.

Lucas will be introduced to the Miami community on Monday, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side revealed any details publicly. The university was planning to formally announce the hiring on Thursday, the person said.

Lucas is expected to begin a five-year contract. He will be with Duke for its regular-season finale against North Carolina on Saturday, then fly to Coral Gables on Sunday and begin the new job officially on Monday.

Lucas has been at Duke for three seasons and currently is the Blue Devils' associate head coach.

At Miami, Lucas will take over for Jim Larrañaga, who stepped down suddenly in December and was replaced on an interim basis by longtime associate head coach Bill Courtney — who will coach the Hurricanes' season finale on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Duke associate coach Jai Lucas and head coach Jon Scheyer gesture during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami , Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Lightning acquire Gourde and Bjorkstrand and Panthers get Vanecek as...
2
Two Detroit children in a van died from carbon monoxide not excessive...
3
The Latest: Trump grants monthlong exemption for US automakers from new...
4
Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to release all remaining hostages...
5
As many top Democrats stay silent on Cuomo mayoral run, an accuser...