Jai Lucas, Miami finalize agreement to make him Hurricanes' coach, AP source says

Lucas is expected to begin a five-year contract. He will be with Duke for its regular-season finale against North Carolina on Saturday, then fly to Coral Gables on Sunday and begin the new job officially on Monday.

Lucas has been at Duke for three seasons and currently is the Blue Devils' associate head coach.

At Miami, Lucas will take over for Jim Larrañaga, who stepped down suddenly in December and was replaced on an interim basis by longtime associate head coach Bill Courtney — who will coach the Hurricanes' season finale on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP