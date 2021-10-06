Jaguars' Meyer never considered resigning coaching job

Meyer apologized again Wednesday to Khan and the fans. He held a full team meeting after explaining what happened to players Monday in individual position groups.

“I wanted to get in their space,” he said. “I have a good relationship with this whole team. I’m not a big team meeting guy. I do a lot of it that way, where I’ll go to the running backs, where there’s a group of four. Team meetings are very ... it’s just a big environment.

“In my opinion, you don’t get much done in a team meeting. You get a lot done when you’re in personal space with people. I’ve always done that.”

Meyer said he hasn’t heard from the league office, but confirmed he was not disciplined by Khan aside from the reprimand.

Meyer remains concerned about how the incident will affect his credibility on the sideline and inside the locker room, adding he’s spent countless hours trying to make sure he’s no longer a distraction.

“I’m in a fight to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Meyer said. “As of now, no, I don’t see that one bit.”

He also expects his marriage to survive the turmoil.

“I believe so, and that’s obviously, it’s very personal,” he said. “I don’t want to get into our personal life, but 37 years we’ve been together and it’s been awesome, man. And this speed bump’s not going to get in the way of that.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL