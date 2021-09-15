Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says 'no chance' he lands at USC

Meyer expects a better performance Sunday against Denver (1-0).

“I was warned many, many, many, many times it's a journey; it's not a sprint,” he said. “We're healthy, attitudes are good, we have good players and we're building something.”

Meyer said earlier this month he didn't miss recruiting and has said repeatedly how different college football is now compared to when he stepped down for health reasons, pointing to the ever-changing landscape and the addition of rules allowing players to earn money from their name, image and likeness.

Meyer took over a 1-15 team in Jacksonville and chose Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. He insisted the Jaguars have talent and needed better coaching, but across a franchise-record losing streak that's now stretched to 16 games, it appears they're lacking at several key playmaking positions.

“I don’t want to ever fall into that trap of saying, ’This is … a four-year plan, a three-year plan,'" Meyer said. "That’s not fair to players. This is a one-game plan and then we’ll worry about the next game.

"There’s some guys that have played a lot of football in that locker room and they deserve our very best. That’s what it is. Other than a bruised soul that we all have right now, we’re still swinging away. Like I said, you’d probably see a little different look on my face if I had bad guys. That’s not the case at all.”

