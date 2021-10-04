Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes for being 'just stupid'

The 9-second video of Meyer and the woman went viral Saturday night.

“I’ve always been so defensive of (my players)," he said. "I remember when (rookie quarterback) Trevor (Lawrence) told me he was going to go to Vegas for his bachelor party. I was just like, ’My gosh, man, be careful and surround yourself because I’ve seen this happen.'

"The team, I spoke to a bunch of leaders one on one, spoke to all the players. They’re good. They’re focused on Tennessee. I apologized again for being a distraction. A coach should not be a distraction.”

Meyer said he also apologized to his family.

“Yeah, yeah, of course I did," he said. "That’s not me. Oh, yeah, they’re upset.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL