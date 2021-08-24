Jags RB Travis Etienne out for season following foot injury

Since Etienne landed on IR before 53-man rosters get set next Tuesday, he can not return this season.

Losing Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches as a receiver in the slot and as a change-of-pace back.

Etienne tallied 4,952 yards in four seasons at Clemson. He also set ACC records for rushing touchdowns (70), total touchdowns (78) and points scored (468). He scored at least one touchdown in 46 of 55 career games, and the Jaguars were counting on him to have similar success as a rookie.

He was essentially uncoverable out of the backfield in training camp and one of Lawrence's favorite targets near the goal line.

Etienne also had been part of a three-back rushing attack for Jacksonville, sharing carries with starter James Robinson and backup Carlos Hyde. But Etienne has more speed and elusiveness than either of the other two and would have played a major role.

Replacing Etienne won't be easy, if even possible. Jacksonville has no one on its roster with his skillset.

He's the latest in a long list of first-round picks by the Jaguars to have varying issues in Year 1. Receiver Justin Blackmon was arrested in 2012. Defensive end Dante Fowler blew out a knee in rookie camp in 2015. Running back Leonard Fournette struggled to pick up the offense in 2017. And cornerback CJ Henderson missed half of the 2020 season with injuries.

Jacksonville also waived guard Derwin Gray, cornerback Jameson Houston and defensive tackle Kenny Randall to reduce its roster to 80 players.

