Jacobs caps huge day with TD in OT, Raiders beat Seahawks

Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two scores. He also had six catches for 74 yards, and his 303 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history and the seventh-most in an NFL game in the Super Bowl era.

Jacobs had never had a touchdown run longer than 28 yards, and his extraordinary dash was a flashback to Bo Jackson running untouched for a long TD decades ago against the Seahawks at the Kingdome.