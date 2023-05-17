Jacksonville elects first female mayor, giving Florida Democrats a rare win in GOP-dominated state

In April, DeSantis called the Democratic Party “a hollow shell. It's like a dead carcass on the side of the road” after a decisive GOP win in 2022 that including flipping traditionally blue Miami-Dade County to the Republican side.

Democrats know they have a steep hill to climb to return to relevance. While Jacksonville was firmly Republican two decades ago, shifting demographics have made it more of a swing city. And the way Jacksonville votes isn't necessarily a harbinger for next year's election. Jacksonville makes up almost all of Duval County, which has supported the eventual loser in three of the last four presidential elections.

Still, any victory is enough to excite the party faithful.

“There haven't been many good days lately, so @FlaDems have every right to cheer tonight's big victory in the Jacksonville mayor's race,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a former Democratic state legislator, said Tuesday on Twitter.

Others were even more effusive: “Florida is a bright purple state!” tweeted former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler said there were several factors that helped Democrats, including a voter registration advantage and a brutal primary between Republicans seeking the job. And he noted Deegan is a well-known face in the region from her television days.

“Deegan spent her entire career in the living rooms of Jacksonville families,” he said.

But Ziegler said it's silly for Democrats to relate this to future success statewide and that Republicans are in good shape for 2024.

“Using some municipal race with super-low turnout in an off-year in a Democrat area and trying to use that for some sort of momentum for an on-year race statewide is pretty ridiculous. But obviously they're going to try to celebrate their win any way they can,” he said. “We're going to use this as motivation that you can't get complacent in the state of Florida.”

Still, former President Donald Trump tried to spin the election as a failure for DeSantis, who endorsed Davis along with Sen. Rick Scott and other Republicans.

“Wow! In a big upset, the DeSanctimonious backed Republican candidate for Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, LOST. This is a shocker. If they would have asked me to Endorse, he would have won, easily. Too proud to do so. Fools! This is a BIG LOSS for the Republican Party,” Trump said on his Truth Social media platform.

Trump has had his share of endorsement losers as well, such as 2022 failures Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate race and Kari Lake for Arizona governor.

Deegan, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020, said she plans to focus on upgrading infrastructure, providing affordable housing, building an economy that works for everyone and improving access to healthcare. More than that, she said in her victory speech that she would "not to go with division. We would go with unity."

“I wanted love to win,” Deegan added.

Jacksonville has swung between Republicans and Democrats over the years; President Joe Biden carried the city in 2020, while DeSantis easily won in 2022.

Also notable about Deegan's win is that three of Florida's largest jurisdictions — Jacksonville, Tampa and Miami-Dade County — will now be run by Democratic women.

“Everybody said it could not be done in Jacksonville, Florida,” Deegan said. “We did it because we brought the people inside.”

Anderson reported from St. Petersburg and Farrington from Tallahassee.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

