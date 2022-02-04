Jackson's layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

The Clippers had a six-point advantage at halftime before outscoring the Lakers 24-13 over the first eight minutes of the third quarter to take an 84-67 lead on 10 points from Jackson and eight by Morris.

The Lakers trailed 94-78 in the final minute of the third quarter before rallying with 12 straight points, including six by Westbrook to get back into the game.

The Clippers were able to push the lead back to 104-97 with 3:27 remaining before the Lakers scored eight straight points, including an 11-foot jumper by Westbrook, to take a 105-104 lead with 63 seconds left.

There were 11 lead changes and 10 ties in the first half before the Clippers closed the half on a 9-3 run to grab a 60-54 halftime advantage.

TIP-INS

Lakers: LeBron James missed his fifth straight game due to swelling in his left knee. ... Nine of Davis' 12 field goals were dunks.

Clippers: Ibaka has reached 4,500 career defensive rebounds. ... Ivica Zubac missed his second straight game due to a calf injury.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Clippers: Host the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, second from left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey, left, center Isaiah Hartenstein, second from right, and guard Eric Bledsoe defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, top, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill