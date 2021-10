Jackson leads Ravens back to 31-25 OT win over Colts

Jackson directed an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Andrews with 39 seconds remaining. Then the star quarterback flipped a 2-point conversion pass over the middle to Andrews to tie it.

The Colts (1-4) made it back into field goal range, with the help of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Baltimore's Tavon Young with 13 seconds left, but Blankenship's kick sailed wide left.

Carson Wentz threw for a career-high of his own, 402 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor scored on a 76-yard swing pass early in the first quarter, then added a rushing touchdown in the third as the Colts took a 22-3 lead.

The Ravens (4-1) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC North after Cleveland and Cincinnati lost Sunday.

The first half was fairly uneventful, but the Ravens started and finished it poorly. On third-and-15, Taylor took a swing pass, slipped into the Baltimore secondary and outran everyone for a touchdown just 2:01 into the game.

There was no more scoring until late in the second quarter, when the Ravens settled for Justin Tucker's 23-yard field goal. The Colts had enough time to drive back the other way, and after converting on fourth-and-11, they set up for a field goal.

The kick was missed, but Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey had jumped offside. Blankenship made the re-kick from 37 yards for a 10-3 lead at the half.

Indianapolis got the ball first in the second half and took a 16-3 lead on Wentz's 42-yard scoring pass to Michael Pittman Jr. Jackson drove the Ravens back the other way, but on first-and-goal from the 1, Jackson lost the ball and Darius Leonard picked it up for the Colts.

Leonard ran it back to about the Indianapolis 25-yard line, then lateraled to Isaiah Rodgers, who went the rest of the way for an apparent touchdown. It was ruled a forward lateral after a review, so that part of the play was negated, but the Colts still got the ball and quickly drove for a TD. Taylor's 4-yard run made it 22-3.

Jackson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Brown late in the third.

HONORED

The Ravens inducted DT Haloti Ngata into their Ring of Honor at halftime. Ngata played nine seasons with the Ravens and helped the team to its victory in the 2013 Super Bowl.

INJURIES

Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes was evaluated for a concussion.

Ravens: WR Sammy Watkins left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, and OL Ben Cleveland was carted off with a knee injury. OL Kevin Zeitler injured his knee.

UP NEXT

Colts: After three straight road games, Indianapolis hosts Houston on Sunday.

Ravens: Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Caption Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is hit by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, center, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) reacts after missing a field goal late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) scores on the two-point conversion in front of Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) stands after his touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) scores on a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez