Jackson accounts for 5 TDs, Ravens hold off Patriots 37-26

The Patriots had four turnovers on the day — Jones' three picks and a late fumble by Nelson Agholor.

Trailing by a point at halftime, Jones came out firing in the third quarter. He completed a 36-yard pass to Parker to get into Ravens territory and followed it up with a 25-yard strike to Parker that put the ball on the 2.

The 7-play, 75-yard drive ended with Damien Harris’ 2-yard TD run that put the Patriots in front 20-14.

The Ravens responded in the ensuing series when Jackson found Josh Oliver from 1 yard out to conclude a 75-yard drive.

Following a quick punt by the Patriots, Jackson got free for a 38-yard run to get the ball back into the red zone. He then connected with Devin Duvernay from 4 yards out for another TD.

The Ravens got the ball right back after Jones’ pass intended for Parker was picked off by linebacker Josh Bynes. Baltimore moved the ball only 5 yards, but it was enough for Tucker's long field goal, which increased the lead to 31-20.

The Patriots were successful on a fourth-and-1 from the 17 to help set up a 1-yard TD run by Rhamondre Stevenson. It trimmed the gap to 31-26 after 2-point conversion try was unsuccessful.

New England got the ball back Rashod Bateman caught a 24-yard pass, then fumbled. Jabril Peppers recovered.

The Patriots took it down to the Ravens 10, but Jones’ pass into the end zone overshot Parker and was intercepted by Marlon Humphrey.

A quick three-and-out and short punt by Baltimore gave the Patriots the ball back. But a 30-yard pass from Jones to Agholor ended with strip from behind by Kyle Hamilton and recovery by Marcus Peters along the sideline with 5:45 left.

The Ravens capitalized, marching 73 yards over the next 2:35 to take a 37-26 lead on Jackson's 9-yard TD run.

Baltimore's offense was effective despite having to go deep into its depth chart because of injuries.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley remained inactive as he continues to work his way back from the ankle issue that kept him sidelined for most of last season.

The Ravens then lost Patrick Mekari on their first series to a left ankle issue, forcing them to go with fourth-stringer Daniel Faalele to protect Jackson’s blind side.

The Patriots took advantage, sacking Jackson four times in the first half – three by Deatrich Wise. Jackson was also intercepted early in the second quarter by Jonathan Jones, which New England turned into points when Jones scored on a 3-yard run.

KICKING IT

Nick Folk made a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter that was his 57th in a row from inside 50 yards — an NFL record.

Folk hasn’t missed from inside 50 since the 2020 season opener against Miami.

The kick cut the Baltimore lead to 7-3 and broke the record that Ryan Succop set with Tennessee from 2014-17. Folk added a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

INJURIES

Ravens: Mekari didn't return after his ankle injury. ... LB Justin Houston left in the second quarter with a groin injury. ... DT Michael Pierce left in the second quarter with an arm injury.

Patriots: DE Lawrence Guy left with a shoulder injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host Buffalo next Sunday.

Patriots: On the road for the third time in four games when they visit Green Bay next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Paul Connors Credit: Paul Connors

Credit: Paul Connors Credit: Paul Connors

Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Paul Connors Credit: Paul Connors

Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Paul Connors Credit: Paul Connors

Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer