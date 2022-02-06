‘Jackass Forever’ laughs its way to No. 1 at box office

It not only exceeded expectations but also easily bested its other main competitors, the big budget sci-fi spectacle “Moonfall” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which has 6 of its 8 weeks in theaters at No. 1.

" Jackass Forever " brings back Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and Wee Man for another round of pranks, stunts and injuries and has become the best-reviewed in the series. Playing on 3,604 screens in North America, "Jackass Forever" is on the lower end of "Jackass" openings, above only the first, which made $22.8 million in its opening weekend in 2002. The biggest opening of the series was the last one, "Jackass 3D's" $50 million debut in 2010. But, costing only $10 million to produce, "Jackass Forever" is already a clear success for Paramount. The studio was predicting a launch in the mid-teens.