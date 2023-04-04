Jacinda Ardern to begin new role combating online extremism

“The Christchurch Call is a foreign policy priority for the government and Jacinda Ardern is uniquely placed to keep pushing forward with the goal of eliminating violent extremist content online,” Hipkins said.

He said Ardern would report directly to him.

Although she stepped down as prime minister in January, Ardern remained a lawmaker until April to avoid triggering a special election ahead of the nation's general elections in October. She is due to deliver her final valedictory speech to Parliament on Wednesday.

Ardern also announced she was joining the board of trustees for The Earthshot Prize, an environmental charity started by Britain's Prince William in 2020. Each year, the charity gives five winners 1 million pounds ($1.24 million) each to help them scale-up environmental solutions.

Prince William said it was an honor to have Ardern join the team.

“Four years ago, before The Earthshot Prize even had a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to, and her encouragement and advice was crucial to the Prize’s early success," William said in a statement. "I am hugely grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career.”

Ardern said in a statement she believed Earthshot had the power to “encourage and spread not only the innovation we desperately need, but also optimism.”