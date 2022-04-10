Ja Morant returns to help Grizzlies rout Pelicans, 141-114

CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 16 points but was 6 of 17 from the field. Willy Hernangomez added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaxson Hayes had 13 points.

“It was a tough night. Tough night for CJ. Tough night for me. Tough night for our group,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said.

“It just felt like they were more ready than use,” Hayes added. “They came out aggressive. Got up into us and just kind of pressured us the whole game. It was hard to get anything going.”

Trying to secure the ninth seed for the play-in tournament, the Pelicans played without scoring leader Brandon Ingram. He’s missed his second straight game because of hamstring tightness.

Memphis dominated through the middle stages. By the end point of the third quarter, the lead had reached 39, and Memphis was shooting 64% overall and 60% from 3-point range, connecting on 15 of 25 from distance. Memphis scored a franchise-record 55 points in the third quarter, giving the Grizzlies a 119-80 lead heading into the fourth.

Memphis was 20 of 26 shooting in the third, making 7 of 10 from 3-point range and handing out 16 assists in the period alone. Pelicans coach. Green said the third quarter was a bad sign, but more of a continuation of problems for New Orleans throughout the night.

“The whole game we could have been better,” Green said. “The third quarter was by far our worst.”

For Memphis, which did not play well in a loss last Thursday to Denver, the performance was a return to style the Grizzlies played before the two-game losing streak. And with a full complement of starters

“All we need to do is attention to detail, know player personnel and give effort,” Brooks said.

GOOD DILLON THE VILLAIN

Brooks, who has been known to jaw with referees and opponents while playing his physical style of defense, seemed to play a little looser Saturday night, even smiling at times, particularly after the Grizzlies built the insurmountable lead. “I’m trying to smile more so I don’t get too upset out there and (officials) start T-ing me up,” Brook said.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Started 0 of 7 from outside the arc. … G Devonte’ Graham did not grab a rebound and still needs one for 600 in his career. … Trey Murphy III, who leads rookies in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.4%, was 1 of 3 from outside the arc. … C Jonas Valanciunas, who was in foul trouble most of the game, was limited to six minutes, scoring eight points and grabbing only one rebound. … McCollum who was 2 for 11 midway through the third, had 10 points in the period.

Grizzlies: Entered the game second in scoring at 115.4 a game. The franchise has never finished in the top 5 in scoring. … Are 30-0 when reaching 120 points. … While setting the franchise record for points in a quarter with 55 in the third, Memphis also set franchise marks for field goals in a period (20) and assists (16).

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Golden State on Sunday night.

Grizzlies: Host Boston on Sunday night.

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) jumps to shoot between New Orleans Pelicans guards Jose Alvarado (15) and CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball between New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, left, center Willy Hernangomez (9) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) drives between New Orleans Pelicans forwards Gary Clark, left, and Tony Snell (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill