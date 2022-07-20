Ivana Trump's life to be celebrated at a funeral Mass in NYC

Ivana's three children with former President Donald Trump — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — are expected at the Wednesday afternoon gathering at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan's Upper East Side. It wasn't clear whether the ex-president would join them.

Trump’s family announced Thursday that the 73-year-old had died at her Manhattan home. Authorities said the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause.