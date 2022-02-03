Italy's Sergio Mattarella sworn in for a second term

Mattarella is the second president to accept a second term, following Giorgio Napolitano, who agreed to stay on after a similar political stalemate in 2015 when he was nearly 90. Napolitano, however, lashed out at lawmakers during his remarks following his swearing-in, in contrast to Mattarella’s speech that put an emphasis on the need for unity.
After Thursday's swearing-in, the Frecce Tricolore team of acrobatic pilots streamed red, green and white smoke over Italy’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as Mattarella and Draghi were driven by in a convertible sedan en route to the presidential palace, followed by Italy’s presidential guard on horseback.
Newly re-elected Italian President Sergio Mattarella gestures flanked by President of the Italian Senate, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, right, and President of the Italian Lower Chamber Roberto Fico, left, during his swearing-in ceremony in the Italian parliament in Rome, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Filippo Monteforte/Pool photo via AP)
