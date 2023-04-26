Italy's Berlusconi recovering in 'optimal, convincing' way

Berlusconi, who was initially admitted to the intensive care unit of Milan’s San Raffaele clinic, has responded well to treatment in recent days with his lungs recovering in an “optimal and convincing” way, Drs. Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri said.

Berlusconi, 86, was hospitalized on April 5 for a lung infection. During his hospitalization, his doctors revealed publicly for the first time that the former three-time premier and media mogul has chronic leukemia.