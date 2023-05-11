X

Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over competition in app market

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
46 minutes ago
Italy’s antitrust authority has announced a probe into allegations that Apple is abusing its dominant position in the app market, thwarting competition

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s antitrust authority is probing allegations that Apple is abusing its dominant position in the app market, thwarting competition, officials said Thursday.

The authority alleges that Apple’s privacy policy for third-party developers is more restrictive than the one applied to its own apps, using language that discourages tracking.

In addition, the antitrust authority alleges that outside developers also face restrictions in the quality of data provided by Apple regarding the effectiveness of advertising, impacting revenues in favor of Apple’s own apps.

The authority said the data is essential in outlining the appeal of the app to potential advertisers. “The presumed discriminatory conduct by Apple can cause a drop in advertising proceeds by third-party developers, in favor of its own commercial division,” as well as impeding competition on the Apple app market, it said.

The technology company, based in Cupertino, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Other News
1
‘Now or never’: Migrants rush to US border ahead of Title 42 expiration
2
With ex-PM Imran Khan in custody, Pakistan cracks down on his...
3
Real-life 'The Queen's Gambit': Custodian leads school chess teams in...
4
Bank of England raises UK interest rates to highest level since 2008
5
How Europe is leading the world in building guardrails around AI
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top