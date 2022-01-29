Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Italy's president, 80, is recruited to stay on for 2nd term

FILE - Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Quirinale Palace in Rome, Monday, June 28, 2021. Mattarella has been elected to a second seven-year term as the country’s head of state, ending days of political impasse as party leaders struggled to pick his successor. Earlier on Saturday, lawmakers entreated Mattarella, 80, who had said he didn’t want a second mandate, to change his mind and agree to reelection by lawmakers in Parliament and regional delegates. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Quirinale Palace in Rome, Monday, June 28, 2021. Mattarella has been elected to a second seven-year term as the country’s head of state, ending days of political impasse as party leaders struggled to pick his successor. Earlier on Saturday, lawmakers entreated Mattarella, 80, who had said he didn’t want a second mandate, to change his mind and agree to reelection by lawmakers in Parliament and regional delegates. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Nation & World
By FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has been elected to a second seven-year term as the country’s head of state, ending days of political impasse as party leaders struggled to pick his successor

ROME (AP) — Italian President Sergio Mattarella was elected on Saturday night to a second seven-year term as the country's head of state, ending days of political impasse by party leaders that risked eroding the nation's credibility.

Earlier on Saturday, lawmakers entreated Mattarella, 80, who had said he didn’t want a second mandate, to change his mind and agree to reelection by lawmakers in Parliament and regional delegates. That move followed days of fruitless efforts by political leaders to reach a consensus on another candidate.

Mattarella won in the eighth round of voting when he clinched the minimum of 505 votes needed from the eligible 1,009 Grand Electors. Applause broke out in Parliament, prompting the Chamber of Deputies president to interrupt his reading aloud of the ballots. The count then resumed, with Mattarella continuing on to win 759 votes.

Mattarella's term ends Feb. 3. Ahead of the presidential election this week, Mattarella repeatedly said he doesn't want another stint. He even rented an apartment in Rome to prepare for his move from the presidential palace atop Quirinal Hill.

But after a seventh round of balloting in six days in Parliament failed to yield any consensus on a presidential candidate, party whips and regional governors visited Mattarella at the presidential palace to solicit his willingness Saturday.

Rai state TV said Premier Mario Draghi, a non-partisan former chief of the European Central Bank who is leading a pandemic unity government, telephoned party leaders to encourage the lobbying. Draghi had previously indicted he would be willing to move into the president's role, but some party leaders featured that would prompt an early election.

Mattarella's willingness to serve again "is a choice of generosity toward the country,'' Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta told a news conference minutes before Saturday's second, conclusive round of voting began.

"You don't change a winning team,'' former Premier Matteo Renzi told reporters.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who heads the center-right Forza Italia party he founded, said that unity "today can only be found around the figure of President Sergio Mattarella, of whom we know we're asking a great sacrifice."

Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who heads a small left-wing party, told reporters that Mattarella's re-election would be crucial for “stability for Italy.”

The head of the populist 5-Star Movement, Parliament's largest force, former Premier Giuseppe Conte, told reporters "Mattarella is the guarantor of everybody, impartial, authoritative.''

Conte’s praise for Mattarella was all the more remarkable considering how, when Conte was trying to form Italy’s first populist-led government in 2018, Mattarella intervened and vetoed his pick of a euro-skeptic economist for the post of finance minister, an appointment likely to have shaken financial markets’ faith in Italy to stay in the euro zone.

Also lobbying for Mattarella was right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini, whose candidates failed to take off in the early rounds. In 2019, Salvini suffered the humiliation of seeing Mattarella turn to Conte to form a government, this time without the League, after Salvini yanked his support in a failed bid to grab the premiership for himself.

Italy's presidency is a generally largely ceremonial role, that sees the head of state make official trips abroad or receives visiting foreign leaders to strengthen Italy’s international relations. On occasion, the president can send legislation back to Parliament to modify aspects deemed not in keeping with the post-war Constitution.

During the pandemic, Mattarella also staunchly backed the nation’s vaccination campaign — one of the more successful ones in Europe — as critical to Italy’s economic recovery.

Mattarella's brother, Piersanti Mattarella, was assassinated by the Sicilian Mafia in 1980 while serving as that island’s governor.

A Palermo native, Sergio Mattarella began his career in Parliament in 1983. He was active in the Catholic social movement faction of the Christian Democrats, then the dominant post-war party in Italy. Mattarella had been serving as a judge on the nation’s constitutional court from 2011 until his election as head of state on Jan. 31, 2015.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Italian President Sergio Mattarella stands with French President Emmanuel Macron at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Nov. 25, 2021. Support for Italian President Sergio Mattarella to stay on for a second term quickly swelled on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022, among party leaders after days of failed balloting to find an alternative candidate and amid the risk that protracted political squabbling would erode the nation's stability and international credibility. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool, File)

Credit: Andrew Medichini

FILE - Italian President Sergio Mattarella stands with French President Emmanuel Macron at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Nov. 25, 2021. Support for Italian President Sergio Mattarella to stay on for a second term quickly swelled on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022, among party leaders after days of failed balloting to find an alternative candidate and amid the risk that protracted political squabbling would erode the nation's stability and international credibility. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool, File)

Credit: Andrew Medichini

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Italian President Sergio Mattarella stands with French President Emmanuel Macron at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Nov. 25, 2021. Support for Italian President Sergio Mattarella to stay on for a second term quickly swelled on Saturday Jan. 29, 2022, among party leaders after days of failed balloting to find an alternative candidate and amid the risk that protracted political squabbling would erode the nation's stability and international credibility. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, Pool, File)

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

caption arrowCaption
Lawmaker Matteo Salvini, right, speaks to colleagues in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

Lawmaker Matteo Salvini, right, speaks to colleagues in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

caption arrowCaption
Lawmaker Matteo Salvini, right, speaks to colleagues in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

Credit: Remo Casilli

caption arrowCaption
General view of the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

General view of the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

caption arrowCaption
General view of the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

Credit: Remo Casilli

caption arrowCaption
A lawmaker casts his vote in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

A lawmaker casts his vote in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

caption arrowCaption
A lawmaker casts his vote in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

Credit: Remo Casilli

caption arrowCaption
Votes are counted in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

Votes are counted in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

caption arrowCaption
Votes are counted in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

Credit: Remo Casilli

caption arrowCaption
Lawmakers cast their votes in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

Lawmakers cast their votes in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

caption arrowCaption
Lawmakers cast their votes in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the seventh round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The sixth round of voting ended inconclusively on Friday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (Remo Casilli/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Remo Casilli

Credit: Remo Casilli

caption arrowCaption
Lawmakers clap their hands after Sergio Mattarella is re-elected as Italy's 13th president in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Lawmakers clap their hands after Sergio Mattarella is re-elected as Italy's 13th president in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

caption arrowCaption
Lawmakers clap their hands after Sergio Mattarella is re-elected as Italy's 13th president in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

caption arrowCaption
Lawmakers clap their hands after Sergio Mattarella is re-elected as Italy's 13th president in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Lawmakers clap their hands after Sergio Mattarella is re-elected as Italy's 13th president in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

caption arrowCaption
Lawmakers clap their hands after Sergio Mattarella is re-elected as Italy's 13th president in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

caption arrowCaption
Clerks collect ballots in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The seventh round of voting ended inconclusively on Saturday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Clerks collect ballots in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The seventh round of voting ended inconclusively on Saturday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

caption arrowCaption
Clerks collect ballots in the Italian parliament in Rome, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the end of the eighth round of voting for Italy's 13th president. The seventh round of voting ended inconclusively on Saturday, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

In Other News
1
Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa
2
ESPN: Brady retiring at age 44, winner of 7 Super Bowls
3
Russia moves naval exercise that rattled NATO member Ireland
4
Stax Museum offering virtual events for Black History Month
5
Cameroon blames stadium deaths on 'massive' influx of fans
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top