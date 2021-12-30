Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

The U.S. haul includes 96 pieces that had been in the collection of the Fordham Museum of Greek, Etruscan and Roman Art, including ancient pottery and amphora; a terracotta statue titled dating from the 4th century BC seized from a New York gallery; and six items returned from the Getty Museum, including a large ceramic Etruscan vessel.

Most of the stolen cache was traced to the activities of Edoardo Almagia, an Italian native who was living in New York. Charges against him in Italy in 2006 were thrown out due to the statute of limitations, but a judge in Rome in 2013 ordered the seizure of all his antiquities in both New York and Naples. He remains at large in Italy, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

One major operation secured nearly 800 objects from ancient Daunia, which was located in the Gargano peninsula in northern Puglia, while another broke up a trafficking ring of artifacts from southern Italian civilizations operating in northern Europe. Thirteen people are under investigation in that case, which led to the recovery of 2,000 artifacts.