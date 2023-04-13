Italy vows help with IMF in bid to stabilize Tunisia

“For us, the fundamental point is to guarantee the stability of Tunisia,” Tajani said.

While stressing that Italy cannot act as a “colonizer” and demand reforms on the Tunis government, he said the international community cannot underestimate the strategic importance of Tunisia in the Mediterranean and North African region.

“Because there are other interests — and I’m thinking of Russia and even China — that are arriving," he said.

Most of the migrants leaving Tunisia aren't Tunisian. Italian interior ministry data shows that most migrants who have arrived in Italy this year from all migration routes hail from Ivory Coast, followed by Guinea and Pakistan. Tunisians are in fourth place, with around 2,450 people arriving in Italy.

Tajani announced the negotiation of a pilot project to encourage legal migration from Tunisia, saying plans call for an initial 4,000 Tunisians to be trained in their country for various jobs in Italy. That is in addition to the number of Tunisians accepted by Italy each year, Tajani said.

Italy also plans to sponsor an investment conference in Tunisia later this year with the participation of Italian companies to bolster direct investment in small to medium businesses, Tajani said. He vowed short-, medium- and long-term investments.

Ammar, who didn’t stay to take questions at the press conference, vowed that Tunisia was interested in collaborating with Italy on the migration dossier.

“Populations must stay on their territory, and there is a considerable potential in this area,” he said.

AP reporter Elaine Ganley contributed from Paris.

