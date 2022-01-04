Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new Italian president

The victor, who is chosen by around 1,000 “big electors" among lawmakers and regional representatives, will replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose seven-year term ends Feb. 3. The voting is expected to last several rounds over several days.

The Italian presidency has limited powers and is largely ceremonial. But the president plays a key role in resolving political impasses, which aren't uncommon in Italy. And this election comes before a new season of campaigning before the 2023 parliamentary election.