Italy seizes 4 tons of cocaine linked to Colombian Gulf Clan

Arrest warrants were being executed for 38 people on suspicion of international drug trafficking in Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Colombia. The seizure was carried out by Italian financial police and coordinated by anti-mafia investigators, following a yearlong investigation that also involved U.S. Homeland Security.

The undercover operation “took another strong tackle to one of the most important groups of Colombian narcos," anti-mafia investigators said in a statement in English.