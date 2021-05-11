Italy navy: Turkish, Italian fishing boats involved in clash

In a written statement, the Navy described the mid-morning incident as an “interaction” involving an unspecified number of Turkish fishing boats. It said the Turkish vessels carried out close maneuvers toward the Italian vessels, making contact with and slightly damaging one of them.

According to the Italian statement, an Italian helicopter aboard a frigate 35 miles (about 55 kilometers) away during NATO operations was dispatched to the scene. A Turkish coast guard motorboat also went to the scene, and the Turkish fishing boats were thus “induced” to cease the action, the navy said.