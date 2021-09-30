Italy: Lithe statue of literary heroine draws sexism charges

“It is miseducating and makes the mistake of portraying the image of a woman who has a contemporary posture and has a look that is much more similar to show starlets than a worker from the 1800s,” Macri told The Associated Press.

Artist Emanuele Stifano, however, said all his works feature figures with as little clothing as possible, regardless of gender. Given the waterfront location of the statue, he envisaged his “spigolatrice” as being buffeted by a sea breeze that made her dress clingy, Stifano wrote in a Facebook post this week.

The aim was not to make a faithful snapshot of a 19th century peasant but to “represent an ideal of a woman, evoke her pride, the awakening of a conscience, all in a moment of great pathos," he wrote.

The artist said he was “shocked and disheartened” by the criticism and noted that his client, the city of Sapri, had approved a sketch of the sculpture.

Stepping in to defend the work, Sapri Mayor Antonio Gentile said any perceived sexism “is in the eye of the beholder.”

"I believe that statues have been knocked down only in countries where democracy has been suspended,” Gentile said, rejecting the idea of the sculpture's removal.

Other modern works of public art have produced outcries in Italy, which counts some of the West's greatest artistic treasures as part of its cultural heritage.

When Rome city officials unveiled a statue of St. John Paul II in front of the Italian capital's main train station in 2011, even the Vatican slammed the work, which looked more like the Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini than the beloved late pope.

In the end, the artist reworked the sculpture and gave it a new head that looked more like John Paul's.

Nicole Winfield contributed.