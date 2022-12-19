Italy court weighs handover in EU Parliament corruption case

Prosecutors in Belgium are seeking their transfer to Belgium to face the same charges as the other four suspects, who include a former EU parliament vice president and her Italian partner. They face up to five years in prison if found guilty, according to the warrants.

A hearing was under way Monday in Brescia on whether to hand over Colleoni, while her daughter’s case will be heard separately on Tuesday. They are both under house arrest near Brescia, though Colleoni was in court on Monday. Panzeri himself is detained in Belgium.

Colleoni's lawyer, Angelo de Riso, said handing her to Belgian authorities would violate her human rights because an Italian court has already conceded house arrest and a transfer to Belgium would land her in jail pending charges and trial.

A former vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, remains in custody in Belgium awaiting a hearing on Thursday. Her term in office was terminated by EU lawmakers last week. Her partner, Francesco Giorgi, was a parliamentary advisor.

Besides Panzeri, who leads the Fight Impunity campaign group, Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, secretary-general of the non-governmental organization No Peace Without Justice, was also charged. He has been released from prison but remains under surveillance and must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Separately Monday, the former head of the Italian parliamentary committee on intelligence on Monday told reporters that a report on Qatar had been prepared and unanimously approved in August. The report has been classified and sealed, according to Adolfo Urso, now a minister in Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government. The report also includes China and Russia.

Cook reported from Brussels.

