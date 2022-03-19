Italy baker makes 'peace' bread, sweets for Ukraine refugees

“When I heard the word bread I thought – ‘OK I am a baker, what can I do to help?’”

He uses natural food coloring to make the bread: saffron to color the dough yellow, and an infusion made from the leaves of the blue butterfly pea flower, or clitoria ternatea, to get the blue. Once baked, he uses a butter-based spray and a “PEACE” stencil to decorate each loaf.

“It’s a really important initiative,” said customer Maria Pascolin as she shopped at the bakery. “It’s a drop in the ocean, but if we all gave a contribution, it would help.”

Cunsolo is making about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of “peace bread” per day, and so far has raised more than 2,000 euros ($2,214) for the local Lion's Club charity drive.

“I believe in trying to help others in any way you can,” he said.

Caption Baker Matteo Consolo shows the 'bread for peace' in his laboratory in Parabiago near Milan in northern Italy, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Consolo used saffron and the infusion of a Thai plant to make a bicolor loaf of bread with the colors of the Ukraine national flag and butter-sprayed the word 'peace' on its sides in solidarity with the war-battered country. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Caption Baker Matteo Consolo shows the 'bread for peace' in his laboratory in Parabiago near Milan in northern Italy, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Consolo used saffron and the infusion of a Thai plant to make a bicolor loaf of bread with the colors of the Ukraine national flag and butter-sprayed the word 'peace' on its sides in solidarity with the war-battered country. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

