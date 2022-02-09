Italian prosecutors seek political funding trial for Renzi

Renzi denied any wrongdoing and in a tweet said he has filed a complaint with prosecutors in another region in Italy alleging that the Florence magistrates have abused their power during their years-long investigation of him.

A former Democratic Party leader who served as Italy's premier from 2014-16, Renzi is now a senator who leads a small centrist party in Parliament. He alleges that the magistrates have been targeting him for years as they investigated funding of a foundation backing Renzi.