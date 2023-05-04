Italian minister scraps trip over French official's remarks

Italy had demanded clarification of the remarks by French minister Gerald Darmanin to RMC radio blaming Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni for increasing numbers of migrants, notably minors, at the French-Italian border.

Darmanin told the broadcaster that Meloni “is incapable of resolving the migration problems for which she was elected." He also accused her of “lying to the population,” a “vice” he said that was shared by the far-right.