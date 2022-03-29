Italian leader, coalition partner clash on military spending

A government official confirmed the meeting Tuesday evening, after Draghi met privately with the head of the 5-Star Movement, former Premier Giuseppe Conte, who reportedly has balked at Italy’s intention to raise military spending to 2% of GDP in line with other NATO members.

Draghi’s message to Conte was that it would be difficult to sustain the coalition agreement for the current government if the 5-Star movement, the largest party in Parliament, puts into question international commitments, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly. The official noted that while Conte was premier, Italy increased its military spending 17%, from 21 billion euros to 24.6 billion euros.