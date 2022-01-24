Italian lawmakers vote for next president with unclear slate

“The process will take some days," said Liguria Gov. Giovanni Toti, who leads a small center-right party. ”The center-right will start off from their point of view, the center-left will offer their proposals," Toti told reporters. “Little by little, consensus will be reached.”

Ballots are read aloud one by one, and results of the first round weren’t expected to be known until late Monday evening.

"It could take days,'' said Liguria Gov. Giovanni Toti, who leads a small centrist party.

As part of COVID-19 safety protocols, traditional voting booths, with drapery designed for secrecy, were replaced by easier to sanitize pass-through door-less structures. When the electors, starting with infirmed lawmakers and senators-for-life, finished voting, they deposited ballots in an ornate round container.

By special arrangement, a good dozen electors who have COVID-19 were allowed to cast their ballots at a parking lot drive-in behind Parliament. The other electors have to be either vaccinated against the coronavirus, recently recovered from the illness or test negative.

One anti-vaccine lawmaker, who had earlier in the legislature been expelled for her anti-science views from the populist 5-Star Movement and who now has no party allegiance, refused, as she had announced for days, to take a COVID-19 test. After she wasn't allowed to vote, the lawmaker, Sara Cunial, said she would file an official protest, Italian media reported.

The game opened wider after three-time ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi withdrew his controversial candidacy on Saturday. The 85-year-old Berlusconi has been undergoing tests at a hospital in Milan in recent days, his office confirmed Sunday.

Premier Mario Draghi has signaled his willingness to be elected to the post, but support from parties in the broad pandemic coalition are split over concerns that his move from head of government to head of state could trigger an early election before the scheduled time of spring 2023.

Berlusconi and his ally Matteo Salvini, the right-wing League leader, oppose Draghi's candidacy, largely worried that a Draghi move to the Quirinal presidential palace could trigger an early election.

But Giorgia Meloni, whose far-right Brothers of Italy is the only main party not in Draghi's government, has been eager for an early election and might not oppose a Draghi presidency.

The 5-Star Movement, Parliament's largest party, is split, because Draghi came to power when Mattarella last year tapped him to replace Premier Giuseppe Conte, their leader. The Democratic Party would like to see Draghi in the job, and is reportedly working with other parties to come up with a premier candidate to allow the current government to continue without a new election.

A former central banker and former head of the European Central Bank, Draghi helped Italy secure billions in European Union funding to relaunch the economy in what was Europe’s first pandemic epicenter. Draghi has said his role is largely complete, but some want him to stay on to reassure the EU that the funds will be properly spent.

Colleen Barry reported from Milan.

