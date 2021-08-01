Italian Jacobs takes surprising gold in Olympic 100

Even in a race with no clear favorites, Jacobs was a surprise. He topped America's Fred Kerley and Canada's Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Jacobs' victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim for gold in the high jump.