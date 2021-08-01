Italian Jacobs takes surprising gold in Olympic 100

He was born in El Paso, Texas – the son of an American father and an Italian mother. He moved to Italy as a young boy when the U.S. military transferred his dad to South Korea. He was a long-jump specialist for years, and his biggest major success was an indoor 60-meter win at European champions.
Now, he's on the same list with Bolt — an Olympic sprint champion.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
High jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi, left, of Italy, congratulates compatriot Lamont Marcell Jacobs, after he won the final of the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Credit: Matthias Schrader
Gwen Berry, of the United States, competes in the qualification rounds of the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip
Credit: David J. Phillip
Gwen Berry, of United States, competes in the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip
Credit: David J. Phillip
Raven Saunders, of United States, reacts during the woman's shot put final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Credit: Martin Meissner
Credit: Martin Meissner
Raven Saunders, of United States, reacts during the woman's shot put final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Credit: Martin Meissner
Credit: Martin Meissner
Raven Saunders, of United States, cools off during the woman's shot put final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel
Credit: Charlie Riedel
Gwen Berry, of United States, competes in the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip
Credit: David J. Phillip
Lamont Jacobs, right, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men's the 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Credit: Petr David Josek
Credit: Petr David Josek
Lamont Marcell Jacobs, of Italy celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Credit: Martin Meissner
Credit: Martin Meissner
Gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, centre, of Italy, poses for a photo with silver medalist Fred Kerley, of the United States, and bronze medalist Andre de Grasse, right, of Canada, after the men's 100-meters the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip
Credit: David J. Phillip
Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, celebrates after winning the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip
Credit: David J. Phillip
Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, celebrates after winning the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip
Credit: David J. Phillip