springfield-news-sun logo
X

Italian Jacobs takes surprising gold in Olympic 100

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, of Italy, celebrates after winning the final of the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Lamont Marcell Jacobs, of Italy, celebrates after winning the final of the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Nation & World | Updated 6 minutes ago
By EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
Marcell Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time

TOKYO (AP) — Marcell Jacobs won the men's Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the marquee sprint gold to Italy for the first time.

Even in a race with no clear favorites, Jacobs was a surprise. He topped America's Fred Kerley and Canada's Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Jacobs' victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim for gold in the high jump.

Earlier, Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump with a leap of 51 feet, 5 inches (15.67 meters).

The Jacobs victory left everyone outside Italy – and maybe some in the country, as well – letting out a collective “Who?”

He was born in El Paso, Texas – the son of an American father and an Italian mother. He moved to Italy as a young boy when the U.S. military transferred his dad to South Korea. He was a long-jump specialist for years, and his biggest major success was an indoor 60-meter win at European champions.

Now, he's on the same list with Bolt — an Olympic sprint champion.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

High jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi, left, of Italy, congratulates compatriot Lamont Marcell Jacobs, after he won the final of the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
High jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi, left, of Italy, congratulates compatriot Lamont Marcell Jacobs, after he won the final of the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Gwen Berry, of the United States, competes in the qualification rounds of the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gwen Berry, of the United States, competes in the qualification rounds of the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Gwen Berry, of United States, competes in the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gwen Berry, of United States, competes in the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Raven Saunders, of United States, reacts during the woman's shot put final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Raven Saunders, of United States, reacts during the woman's shot put final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Raven Saunders, of United States, reacts during the woman's shot put final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Raven Saunders, of United States, reacts during the woman's shot put final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Raven Saunders, of United States, cools off during the woman's shot put final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Raven Saunders, of United States, cools off during the woman's shot put final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Gwen Berry, of United States, competes in the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gwen Berry, of United States, competes in the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Lamont Jacobs, right, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men's the 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Lamont Jacobs, right, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men's the 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, of Italy celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Lamont Marcell Jacobs, of Italy celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, centre, of Italy, poses for a photo with silver medalist Fred Kerley, of the United States, and bronze medalist Andre de Grasse, right, of Canada, after the men's 100-meters the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs, centre, of Italy, poses for a photo with silver medalist Fred Kerley, of the United States, and bronze medalist Andre de Grasse, right, of Canada, after the men's 100-meters the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, celebrates after winning the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, celebrates after winning the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, celebrates after winning the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, celebrates after winning the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top