BreakingNews
FDA: Throw out some COVID-19 at-home tests due to bacteria risk
X

Italian ex-leader Conte attacked by man protesting lockdowns

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Former Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has been physically attacked during an official appearance in Tuscany by a man protesting against Italy’s lockdowns and other measures to contain the pandemic

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has been physically attacked during an official appearance in Tuscany by a man protesting against Italy's lockdowns and other measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Italian media reported Friday.

The man struck Conte in the face, and the assailant was immediately detained by law enforcement, the news agency LaPresse reported. Conte didn't appear to have been seriously harmed.

"Dissent is legitimate, but this violent demonstration falls outside the democratic context," Conte said in a statement.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with Conte, whose party is in the opposition, and condemned “every form of violence.”

Conte was premier when Italy became the first country in the West to confirm COVID-19 cases in February 2020, putting the country under a strict lockdown in early March, and he oversaw the start of Italy's vaccination campaign.

In Other News
1
Biden said to pick Air Force general as Joint Chiefs chair
2
Sign of the times? History marker for communist draws anger
3
Germany: Man rescued from woods after sex game goes awry
4
Russia's Wagner boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine
5
Why is Russia's Wagner threatening to withdraw from Bakhmut?
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top