Israel's top court freezes return of boy, 6, to Italy

The court is expected to decide next week whether it will hear the appeal and ordered a stay on returning Biran to Italy.

Last month, an Israeli court ordered the boy to be returned to his relatives in Italy, where he was living with his parents before the crash, saying that was “the place of his normal residence.” It also ordered his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, who had brought him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees.