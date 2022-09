Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank clashes

Hussein said both of them were unarmed. He said his brother supported Islamic Jihad but that he did not know if Tayeh was a member. Palestinian armed groups have been known to adopt people as members after they are killed by Israeli fire.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed during the Israeli raids, many of them militants or people involved in clashes. But some civilians have also been killed, including one who inadvertently drove through a battle zone.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Al Jazeera journalist, was shot dead while covering one of the raids in May.

Israel on Monday said its investigation into her death found there was a "high probability" an Israeli soldier had mistakenly killed her. She had been wearing a helmet and a vest that clearly marked her as a member of the media, and video footage showed no militants or clashes in the immediate area when she was killed.

Israel says the raids are needed to combat militants and protect its citizens. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at maintaining Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.