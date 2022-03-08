Israeli troops demolish homes of Palestinian attackers

The residences of Mohammed Jaradat and Jit Jaradat in the West Bank were demolished Monday, the military said. The men are accused of shooting at a car driving near the outpost of Homesh, killing a Jewish seminary student and wounding two others.

During the demolition, the military said armed Palestinians fired at the troops, who fired back. The military also said dozens of Palestinians threw rocks, firebombs and grenades at the troops who responded with live fire and other means. There were no immediate reports of injuries.