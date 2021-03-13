Israeli settlers attack Palestinian family in West Bank

According to footage by B’Tselem, about 10 settlers, some of them masked and carrying batons, approached the Alayan family near the Mitzpe Yair settlement and threw rocks at them. Family members were heard screaming at the settlers, and subsequent pictures showed the father, Sa’id Alayan, carried on a stretcher with a bloodied, bandaged face.

Sa’id was moderately injured and his wife, who recorded the images, suffered from a light injury, the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said. The family says it owns the land and they go there every Saturday, fearing the settlers will seize it to extend the outpost, which is built without the Israeli government’s authorization, in southern Hebron.