Israeli president gives broad speech to Germany's parliament

“I shall never forget how he described to me the horrors he witnessed. The stench. The human skeletons in striped pajamas, the piles of corpses, the destruction, the hell on earth,” the Israeli president told German lawmakers.

On Tuesday afternoon, Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are set to visit the site of the former concentration camp. After a tour of the memorial site, the two presidents are expected to meet with survivors and German high school students.

The Israeli president arrived for a state visit to Germany earlier this week that also included a trip to Munich on Monday where he participated in the 50-year anniversary ceremony for the 11 Israeli athletes murdered by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Olympic Games.

Looking forward, Herzog praised close relations between the two countries and their joint commitment to fight antisemitism.

“The partnership between Israel and Germany has achieved global renown, and we must continue deepening and cultivating it, for the benefit of a brilliant future not only for our countries but for the whole of humanity," he said in parliament.

Tia Goldberg contributed to this report from Jerusalem.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog receives standing ovations after his speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, center, arrives with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, Parliament President Baerbel Bas, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, background right, for a speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers a speech at the German parliament Bundestag at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.